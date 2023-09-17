Colorado Buffaloes star Travis Hunter was hospitalized during the team’s win over the Colorado State Rams on Saturday night after he was on the receiving end of a brutal late hit.

The hit occurred in the first quarter of the game. Rams defensive back Henry Blackburn levied the hit on Hunter well after Shedeur Sanders tossed the ball over his head. Hunter went down in pain and was taken off the field. He came back in for a few plays but ESPN later reported he was taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

Colorado played without a top wide receiver and defensive back for the rest of the game.

Colorado coach Deion Sanders gave an update on Hunter, saying he would be "out for a few weeks."

"But we’re going to do what we’ve got do to take care of him," Sanders said. "So, I know Travis like a book, he probably is going to want to be out for two weeks, but we’ve got to make sure his health is more important than this game."

Hunter had been mentioned as a Heisman Trophy contender after his performance in the first two games of the season.

Colorado managed to eke out a win without him. Shedeur Sanders led the team on a 98-yard touchdown drive late in the fourth quarter to tie the game and then threw two touchdown passes in overtime.

The Buffaloes won the game, 43-35.