The Colorado Buffaloes saw a mass exodus from its football team this week with 18 players entering the transfer portal on Monday.

The departure of the 18 players brought the total number to enter the portal to 41 since Deion Sanders took the head coaching job, according to The Athletic.

One of the players to enter his name in the portal is tight end Zachary Courtney, who was a freshman in 2022.

HOUSTON COUGARS LOSE STAR RUNNING BACK TO TRANSFER PORTAL: 'A SAD DAY'

On Tuesday, Courtney took to Twitter, informing potential future coaches he would be unable to provide them with practice film as Sanders would not allow it.

"For the coaches who are trying to recruit me. I am sorry but I will not be able to get y’all my film from my practices last season since I am not allowed to have it because the head coach at CU won’t allow it," Courtney posted. "This is very unlucky and if you have any questions just text me!

"Again this is not a shot at Deion I just wanted coaches to know I have no film for them!!"

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Later in the day, Courtney expressed regret for his Twitter post when responding to another user.

"I never meant anything bad by Deion, regret posting this I should’ve taken my time and sent it to all of the coaches, I never expected it to blow up," Courteny wrote.

The massive roster overhaul is all part of the plan for "Coach Prime," as he enters his first season as head coach of the Buffaloes.

"You all know that we’re going to move on from some of the team members, and we’re going to reload and get some kids that we really identify with," Sanders said after the spring game, according to The Athletic. "So, this process is going to be quick, it’s going to be fast, but we’re going to get it done."

Sanders was hired by Colorado in December, tasked with turning around a program that went 1-11 in 2022 and winning double-digit games in a season just one time since 2002.

His arrival in Boulder, Colorado, has immediately infused the roster with talent, pulling in the 21st-ranked class and a top-five transfer portal class, according to 247 Sports.

"We’re not recruiting just no ordinary Tom, Dick and Harry," Sanders said on National Signing Day. "We recruited some guys that can light up the scoreboard and prevent touchdowns from occurring. We’re coming. We’re serious about that.

"Hope is in the house. Hope is in the air. Hope is in the city. Hope is in the community."