The Colorado Buffaloes are the toast of college football after upsetting No. 17 TCU Saturday in Deion Sanders’ debut as head coach.

The win moved the Buffs into The Associated Press Top 25 Tuesday at No. 22. Colorado is ranked for the first time since the 2020 season.

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders was spectacular, completing 38 of 47 passes for 510 yards and four touchdowns in the 45-42 win.

Following the win and his stellar performance, Sanders revealed he received a text from Tom Brady, arguably the greatest quarterback to play the game.

"He texted me after the game, ‘Don’t be satisfied,’" Sanders said Tuesday. "It was cool hearing from him, knowing he’s still watching and stuff like that."

Sanders has worked with Brady in the past, getting a one-on-one workout with the GOAT in 2020.

"Just working with him, it really helped me just understand don’t focus on the good things," Sanders told reporters Tuesday. "We did that.

"Focus on the bad things," he continued. "Focus on the things that we wasn’t able to do at a high level."

There wasn’t much Colorado needed to improve offensively in the second half against TCU, scoring touchdowns on four of six possessions before running out the clock to end the game.

Colorado now moves on to its Week 2 matchup against the Nebraska Cornhuskers, a rivalry that goes back over 100 years.

"We just know the history of it. Colorado, we don’t like Nebraska," Sanders said when asked about the rivalry. "That’s just what it is."

Nebraska lost its opening game against Minnesota but rushed for 181 yards in the 13-10 loss.

The Buffaloes' defense allowed 541 total yards to the TCU offense, including 262 on the ground as the Horned Frogs averaged 7.1 yards per rushing attempt.

"I’ve learned the severity, the serious nature of this rivalry, and I’m embracing it 100%," head coach Deion Sanders said Tuesday of the Nebraska rivalry. "This is personal. That’s the message of the week. This is personal."