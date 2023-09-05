The 2023 college football season is the first for Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders at the FBS level after two years at Jackson State, a school in the FCS.

There were some questions about whether Sanders could make the transition to the highest level of college football.

Sanders quickly proved he belonged in Week 1, throwing for a school-record 510 yards as the Buffaloes upset No. 17 TCU in Dieon Sanders’ debut.

"The only difference between FCS and this level (FBS) is the D-line gets off blocks if you try to scramble up faster. That’s it," Sanders said when asked if anything felt different playing for Colorado. "Everything else, you got good players. You got good DBs, good receivers, everything like that. You just have more of those on the field at once.

"You got to think, everybody on the field ain’t going first round. A lot of people on the field may not get drafted. People fear names. I don’t fear names because I really don’t care. That’s the biggest thing, when you fear names."

Sanders was spectacular against TCU, completing 38 of 47 passes for four touchdowns as Colorado pulled off the major upset.

Making an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show," Deion Sanders said his son had some extra motivation heading into the matchup with TCU.

Coach Prime said TCU offensive coordinator Kendal Briles previously paid no attention to his son at a camp.

"The reason he was so intense and relaxed and ready — not only did he study, but we went to the camp of a certain school and a certain coordinator we just played against. He’s the offensive coordinator. He was at that school, and we went to that school’s camp, and he didn’t pay [Shedeur] no attention," Deion Sanders told McAfee.

"I don’t even think he barely spoke to him. He just pushed him off to the side."

The Buffaloes will have an opportunity to build on their success in Week 2 when the Nebraska Cornhuskers travel to Folsom Field for the home debut of Coach Prime.

Fox News’ Scott Thompson contributed to this report