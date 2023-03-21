The NCAA Tournament in March provides some of the more improbable occurrences in sports.

For the first four days of the tournament, basketball games are being played across the country from morning until deep into the night, all with a shot at the national championship on the line.

The 2023 tournament has been no different, with the first two days of March Madness providing some incredible upsets.

The first "Cinderella story" took shape in the form of 13-seed Furman, which beat 4-seed Virginia in an incredible sequence of events.

With under 10 seconds to play and Virginia up one, the Cavaliers turned the ball over, leading to a go-ahead three-pointer by Furman’s JP Pegues, giving the Paladins their first NCAA Tournament win since 1974.

It was the first shocker of the tournament, and all three announcers had epic reactions to the play.

Play-by-play man Kevin Harlan nearly fell out of his chair while Stan Van Gundy and Dan Bonner were speechless.

The shocking win by Furman was just the first upset of the first round of the NCAA Tournament as 15-seed Princeton took down 2-seed Arizona later in the day on Thursday.

On Friday, 16-seed Fairleigh Dickinson upset top-seed Purdue, becoming just the second 16-seed to accomplish the feat in tournament history.

"I love our guys. They're tough, they're gritty, they played their tails off. That's an unbelievable win. We just did something that's unbelievable. We just shocked the world," FDU head coach Tobin Anderson said after the game.

Both Furman and FDU lost in the second round while Princeton advanced to the Sweet 16 with a victory over Missouri.

