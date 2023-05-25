Texas A&M baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle was never a fan of in-game interviews, and his dislike grew into hatred Wednesday.

In the bottom of the fourth, SEC Network broadcasters Dave Neal and Ben McDonald were interviewing Schlossnagle during the SEC Tournament when Arkansas infielder Peyton Holt hit what should have been an easy out on a fly ball to right field.

While the ball was in flight, Schlossnagle was already uneasy.

"I have bad luck in these interviews," he said.

Seconds later, right fielder Jordan Thompson missed the ball, and it dropped in foul territory.

"I told you," Schlossnagle said.

The announcers jokingly said their goodbyes, but Schlossnagle was dead serious. He waved his arms, took the headset off and went about his job of managing.

The untouched fly ball didn't hurt the Aggies because Holt struck out a few pitches later. But the Razorbacks came back to win, 6-5, on a walk-off home run in the 11th inning by Kendall Diggs.

The Aggies defeated South Carolina Thursday, 5-0, and will take on either LSU or Arkansas Friday.