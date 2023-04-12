Since he entered the NBA in 2019, Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic has been exceptional on the offensive end of the basketball court.

On the hand, the Dallas Mavericks star's defensive prowess, or lack thereof, has consistently left a lot to be desired.

Paul George has apparently taken notice of Doncic's defensive liabilities. The eight-time All-Star did not hold back when he recently weighed in on Doncic's game.

In the latest edition of the "Podcast P with Paul George" the Los Angeles Clippers forward admitted he enjoys watching Doncic play, but not when he is defending.

"Some people just can’t play defense, and that’s okay," George said of Doncic. "As good as he is offensively, some people just are not gifted defensively and vice versa… Dennis Rodman, great on defense. That’s not his defense."

The Mavs closed out the NBA regular season in disappointing fashion. After pulling off a trade for point guard Kyrie Irving, Dallas went 10-18 down the stretch.

Last week, Doncic called out the team's overall lack of defensive execution.

"I don’t think offense is the problem," Doncic said after a team practice on April 4. "I’ve always said this. It’s our defensive end. I think anybody can score on us. Whoever it is, anybody can score on us."

While the team's defensive shortcomings certainly played a role in the Mavs' failures this season, injuries and the inability to execute in clutch situations also negatively impacted the team.