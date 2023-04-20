The injury bug has bitten the Los Angeles Clippers yet again.

With eight-time All-Star Paul George already sidelined with a knee injury, Kawhi Leonard was ruled out for Thursday’s playoff game against the Phoenix Suns with a right knee sprain.

Leonard was injured during the Clippers' Game 1 win and played through the injury in LA’s Game 2 loss, according to ESPN.

He is expected to be day-to-day ahead of Game 4 Saturday.

Leonard is averaging 35.5 games during the first-round series.

Playing in his first playoff game since June 2021, Leonard scored 38 points in Game 1, leading the Clippers to a 115-110 victory on the road.

He was aided by a fascinating game by Russell Westbrook, who despite shooting just 3-19 from the floor, had a massive impact.

Russell scored just nine points but filled up the box score with 11 rebounds, eight assists, three blocks and two steals.

"Making winning plays, getting deflections on balls, offensive rebounding, getting us into our sets — that is playoff basketball," Leonard said. "You might not have the best night shooting, but you've got to impact the game some type of way, and he did that tonight."

In Game 2, Leonard scored 31 points in a 123-109 loss as the Clippers were unable to stop Suns guard Devin Booker, who had 38 points.

The Clippers and the Suns square off at Crypto.com Arena Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET.