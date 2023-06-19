Chris Paul appeared to be included in a trade to the Washington Wizards in a deal that would send three-time All-Star guard Bradley Beal to the Phoenix Suns.

The blockbuster deal was being finalized, according to multiple reports over the weekend. Paul on Monday appeared on ABC’s "Good Morning America" to promote his new book and said he was as surprised as anyone to learn he was a part of the package set for Washington.

"I was surprised, too," Paul said. "I found out on the plane, yesterday, flying here for this. In this league, anything can happen, so you just figure out what's next."

Paul went from the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Suns before the start of the 2020-2021 season and instantly turned the Suns into a contender. He helped Phoenix to the 2021 NBA Finals only to fall to the Milwaukee Bucks. It was the only time he has made the Finals.

In a separate interview with the New York Times published Monday, Paul said that new team owner Mat Ishbia and Isiah Thomas, who is close with the billionaire owner, "wanted to go in a different direction."

"It’s just – it’s tough. Seriously, it is part of the business, and what you realize is that no one owes you anything. No matter how you are with them or what you do, you realize that in this business, nobody owes you anything, as it should be," he told the newspaper.

"But when it comes through and my son texts me, I realize that, you know, Mat and Isiah, I guess, just wanted to go in a different direction."

The trade hasn’t been made official yet. Rumors have suggested the Wizards are not Paul’s final destination and that he could be waived or even flipped to a different team.

Last season, Paul played in 59 games. He averaged 13.9 points and 8.9 assists. He’s been an All-Star three out of the last four seasons.

The 38-year-old will be entering his 19th NBA season in 2023-2024.

