Chip Kelly will be sticking around UCLA several more years.

The Bruins' head football coach signed a contract extension through the 2027 season, the school announced Friday.

UCLA ended the 2022 season with a 9-4 record, which earned it a berth in the Sun Bowl, where the Bruins lost to Pittsburgh, 37-35.

UCLA finished No. 21 in the final AP Top 25 and coaches polls.

"I am excited about our football program under the leadership of Coach Kelly and his talented staff," UCLA athletic director Martin Jarmond said in a statement. "The football program is on an upward trajectory, both on the field and in the classroom. Coach Kelly and his staff have done a tremendous job developing young men as demonstrated by their academic excellence."

The multiyear extension means Kelly will earn $6.1 million during the next two seasons before his salary gets raised to $6.2 million per season in 2025, 2026 and 2027, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The Times also reported that if Kelly stepped down before the end of the 2023 season, he would have to repay UCLA $3 million.

The Bruins' offense thrived in 2022 and averaged over 500 yards per game.

Running back Zach Charbonnet averaged 135.9 rushing yards, the best in the Pac-12 Conference.

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson set career records for completions and touchdown passes. He also had 1,826 rushing yards over his 48 starts at quarterback.

The Bruins were also solid on defense, giving up an average of 130.3 rushing yards to opponents per game.

Kelly returned to the college football ranks to coach at UCLA in 2018 after two head coaching stints in the NFL.