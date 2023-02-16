The gifts keep on coming for the Kansas City Chiefs.

After winning Super Bowl LVII on Sunday and celebrating with the parade on Wednesday, tight end Travis Kelce has been tabbed as host of "Saturday Night Live" on March 4.

He will be the first athlete to host the show since J.J. Watt in February 2020.

Kelce just won his second Super Bowl, but with the victory came quite the story line - he and his brother, Jason, became the first set of brothers to play against each other in a Super Bowl.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jason is the center for the Philadelphia Eagles - the two played together at the University of Cincinnati.

The Kelces became the first brothers to face each other in a Big 4 (MLB, NFL, NBA, NHL) championship since Scott and Rob Niedermayer in the 2003 Stanley Cup Final.

Scott's New Jersey Devils beat Rob's Mighty Ducks of Anaheim in seven games. The two won the 2007 Stanley Cup together with the Ducks.

PATRICK MAHOMES HANDS LOMBARDI TROPHY TO RANDOM FAN DURING SUPER BOWL PARADE

Kelce caught six passes for 81 yards and a touchdown in Super Bowl LVII. In three Super Bowls, Travis now has 22 catches for 267 yards and two touchdowns.

The 33-year-old is one of the liveliest personalities in the game, but he has continued to solidify himself as one of the best tight ends to ever play - and maybe the best, when it's all said and done.

He just wrapped up his seventh consecutive season of at least 1,000 receiving yards, as his 110 catches and 12 touchdowns were a career-high.

Kelce's 1,338 receiving yards were the second-most he's had in a season.

He's also been named an All-Pro in each of the last seven seasons.