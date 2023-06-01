It looks like Travis Kelce knows exactly what his plans are when he hangs up the football cleats.

The Kansas City Chiefs superstar has reportedly signed with CAA (Creative Artists Agency) for off-field representation.

Kelce dominates on the gridiron but has been a superstar off the field since winning Super Bowl LVII, the second of his career.

The tight end slam-dunked his appearance on "Saturday Night Live" in March and hosted the inaugural Kelce Jams in Kansas City, a music festival that included the likes of Machine Gun Kelly, Rick Ross and TECH N9Ne.

He also started a podcast, "New Heights," with his brother Jason, who plays for the Philadelphia Eagles – the Kelces became the first pair of brothers to play against one another in the Super Bowl.

He's also dominated the microphone on the field – Kelce made the Beastie Boys' "(You Gotta) Fight For Your Right (To Party!)" the Chiefs' unofficial anthem after winning the AFC Championship Game in 2020. After winning it earlier this year against the Cincinnati Bengals, Kelce had a WWE-type monologue in the celebration, directed at Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval after his trolls against the Chiefs.

"I’ve got some wise words for that Cincinnati mayor. Know your role and shut your mouth, you jabroni!" he screamed to a raucous crowd of cheering fans as part of his Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson impersonation.

"When Travis joined the NFL as a rookie, it was clear to us that he had star potential both on and off the field. We have a shared vision of Travis not only as a transcendent athlete, but also as a media and entertainment powerhouse," his managers Aaron and André Eanes told The Hollywood Reporter. "We believe the talented CAA team will bring that vision to life and we’re excited to embark on this journey together."

In January 2016, Kelce starred in the reality dating show "Catching Kelce."

Kelce caught six passes for 81 yards and a touchdown in the Super Bowl to cap off maybe his best season in the NFL.

At the age of 33 in his 10th year in the league, he set careers highs with 110 catches, 1,338 yards and 12 touchdowns en route to his eighth straight Pro Bowl and seventh straight All-Pro nod.