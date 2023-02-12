Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes led his team to a game-winning drive, and it earned him his second career Super Bowl MVP Award after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles, 38-35, at State Farm Stadium on Sunday night.

Mahomes is now the seventh player in NFL history who has won both regular-season MVP and Super Bowl MVP in the same year.

Mahomes threw three touchdowns, going 21 of 27 through the air for 182 yards. He also rushed for 44 yards, 26 of those coming on the final drive that helped set up their final red zone trip.

In the first half, it looked like Mahomes re-injured his ankle that had a sprain from the divisional round against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

But during his MVP speech after the game, he reminded everyone what he's been saying this whole time leading up the Sunday.

"I told y’all this week, there’s nothing that’s going to keep me off this football field," he told Terry Bradshaw. "I just want to shout out my teammates, man. We challenged each other. It took everybody to win this football game."

After Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts rushed for his third touchdown of the game and ran in the two-point conversion to tie it up, the Chiefs and Mahomes had just over five minutes left to retake the lead.

Starting at their own 25-yard line, another classic Mahomes game-winning drive was underway.

The Chiefs were methodic as they began eating up yards on the Eagles’ defense, with Mahomes finding Juju Smith-Schuster and Travis Kelce through the air while running back Isiah Pacheco picked up yardage on the ground.

But Mahomes, despite looking like he hurt his already-injured ankle in the first half, used his legs to pick up crucial yards. First, it was a 10-yard scramble that resulted in a first down. But the 26-yard run is what really got the Chiefs in business on Philadelphia’s 17-yard line.

After Jerick McKinnon slid before reaching the end zone, a couple kneels from Mahomes followed by Harrison Butker’s 27-yard game-winning field goal, the Chiefs won their second Super Bowl in four years.

At 27 years old, Mahomes' resume continues to add up.