Kansas City Chiefs veteran defensive end Frank Clark was sobbing as he stepped up for an interview after his team defeated the Philadelphia Eagles, 38-35, in Super Bowl LVII.

Clark has been through a tough 2022 season despite the Chiefs’ success. He was suspended two games in October after pleading no contest to weapons charges in September. He was arrested in March 2021 when cops found two guns in his car after he was pulled over while riding in a vehicle with another man without a license plate. Three months later, he was arrested again on another gun charge.

Clark was eventually sentenced to one year of probation and 40 hours of community service in September.

But Clark eventually returned to the Chiefs and played a vital part in getting them into the Super Bowl on Sunday. Winning the biggest game of the season had him overwhelmed and he couldn’t thank his team enough.

"I’m just excited man. Overfilled with joy," he told Fox’s Peter Schrager. "I had a rough year man, been a rough one. My teammates, they never lost faith in me. Just thankful. I’m extremely humble and thankful. I’ve got some of the best teammates in the world.

"Being able to come out here, lot of adversity in the first half. Come out in the second half and fix our mistakes and now we’re champions."

Clark has faced much adversity throughout his eight-year NFL career thus far. In 2018, his father and three other family members died tragically in a house fire and he was thinking about them as the confetti poured down onto the field.

"My pops is smiling," he said. "I wish he could see it, but I know he’s smiling. Been going through a lot the last few days, but it makes sense now."

Clark needed three sacks to become the all-time leader in Super Bowl history, but he collected just one tackle in the win. However, he was key in forcing Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts out of the pocket at times and causing disruption up front.

Clark is now a two-time Super Bowl champion, collecting his first during the 2019-20 season, which was his first year in Kansas City after spending his first four years with the Seattle Seahawks.