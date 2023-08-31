For years, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has had one of the NFL's most creative minds on offense, concocting plays and schemes that led to two Super Bowl rings.

Reid’s football mind is one many would love to pick to see how he comes up with plays.

But not all of Reid’s play-calling comes from his mind alone.

During an appearance on the "Green Light" podcast, former NFL defensive lineman Chris Long had a question for Reid.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"You look everywhere, though. High school, college. I mean, at least I’ve heard rumors that you’ve got guys that go down to the bottom of the ranks to find new concepts and things you might want to go with," Long said. "Have you ever actually taken something from high school?

"Oh absolutely, yeah," Reid replied.

Then, he dropped this on Long.

SON OF SUPER BOWL CHAMPION BRADY POPPINGA DIES AFTER SUFFERING SEVERE ASTHMA ATTACK: REPORTS

"I took one from a janitor one time at Green Bay," Reid said, smiling.

Long laughed out loud, asking Reid to tell his story. Reid worked in various roles, including quarterbacks coach, from 1992-1998.

"We had a janitor — it was a mom-and-pop group that cleaned our facility forever," Reid began. "And then they worked game day. This guy kept telling me — he was the owner of the company, the father of the family. He goes, ‘I’ve got this play for you.’ And he kept telling me this over and over. Finally, I said, ‘OK, here’s a card. Draw up the play.’ He drew up the play, and I go, ‘Dang, that’s pretty good.’"

Reid didn’t specify which game, but the Packers ended up using the janitor’s play.

"We called the play just before halftime, and they scored," he said. "And he starts hitting his wife, and he’s going, ‘That’s my play. That’s my play.’ She’s going, ‘Yeah right. Yeah, sure it is.’ We’ll take [the plays] from anywhere."

Reid will be entering his 25th year as a head coach in the NFL, his 11th with the Kansas City Chiefs, who won the Super Bowl last season after going 14-3 during the regular season.