Charlotte football coach Biff Poggi had an interesting American Athletic Conference Media Days on Tuesday over the alleged lack of media interest in the 49ers squad going into the 2023 season.

Charlotte will play in the AAC for the first time starting this season. The 49ers finished 3-9 last season with two of their three wins coming against Conference USA opponents. Will Healy was fired after starting the season 1-7, and Peter Rossomando was not retained after going 2-2 in the final four games.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The 63-year-old Poggi is entering his first collegiate head-coaching stint after spending the last two seasons as an associate head coach at Michigan under Jim Harbaugh. He was also an analyst for the Wolverines in 2016. He also spent years in high school football in Maryland.

Poggi got the attention of the media after he only received a few questions from reporters.

"That’s it? Three questions? Maybe that’s because you have us ranked last, that’s all what you think of us," Poggi said. "We get that message thank you."

NORTHWESTERN FOOTBALL PLAYERS TO SKIP BIG TEN MEDIA DAYS AMID HAZING SCANDAL FALLOUT

Poggi pounded his hand on the table as he walked away from the podium.

Charlotte has an uphill battle trying to reclaim any type of foothold in the AAC. The 49ers entered the FBS in 2015 but have only had one winning record since. They were 7-6 in that season and finished with a loss in the Bahamas Bowl.

The AAC added six teams, including Charlotte, into the fold for 2023 with Houston, UCF and Cincinnati moving to the Big 12 Conference. Tulane and UTSA are two of the favorites to finish at the top of the conference.

Charlotte is expected to start transfer Jalon Jones at quarterback. He is coming over from Bethune-Cookman, where he had 2,275 passing yards and 14 touchdown passes last season.