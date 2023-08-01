Actor and Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney has offered his California home to star striker Paul Mullin as Mullin continues to recover from a punctured lung he sustained last week during a friendly against Manchester United.

The "It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia" actor told Welsh public service broadcast S4C the 28-year-old footballer will be staying at his home as the team heads back to the U.K. to prepare for its season-opening match Saturday.

"He’s OK. I just texted with him this morning," McElhenney said before the team’s friendly against the Philadelphia Union II.

"He’s in San Diego, and he’s going to come up and stay with us for a couple of weeks until he can leave and head back to Wales."

Mullin was initially hospitalized after an early collision with Manchester United goalkeeper Nathan Bishop July 25. The challenge, which came just outside the box, left manager Phil Parkinson "fuming."

"I thought it was a clumsy, reckless challenge in a preseason game," Parkinson said after the 3-1 win at San Diego State's Snapdragon Stadium. "I can’t say anymore on it. I'm not happy with it at all."

Mullin provided an update on Twitter the following day, saying he had been discharged and was focused on his recovery.

The team’s medical staff informed Mullin he cannot travel back to Wales until he’s recovered to a certain level from the injury, according to ESPN.

"The Paul thing is devastating to the club, but again, it's a contact sport and things happen," McElhenney said.

The soccer club has seen great success under co-owners McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds, returning to the fourth division for the first time in more than a decade.

"I cannot believe it’s happening again, but I’m so excited," McElhenney said of the new season. "It’s the first time Wrexham will be in the EFL in 15 years, I think the whole town's going to come out for that as well. And we're hoping for a good outcome."