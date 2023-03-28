Hanna and Haley Cavinder helped the Miami Hurricanes make the Elite Eight in the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament for the first time in the program’s history this year before losing to LSU.

However, the Cavinders admitted their time at the tournament was nearly upended as a family member back in their home state of Michigan was battling a health issue. The Cavinder twins, who have more than 4.5 million followers on TikTok, made the revelation in a video Tuesday recapping their March Madness.

"We got the dub, so we're in the round of 32," Haley Cavinder said. "It was really good. We had some family issues occur, so one of my people had to go back to Michigan. I'm not gonna get into all that, I like to keep myself offline but that's why my mood isn't really up. But today is Sunday, so we just have to prepare for Indiana."

Hanna Cavinder gave an update after the team shocked Indiana in the second round of the tournament.

"That was crazy, that game was insane," she said. "Especially playing in Indiana, in front of their fans. I just can't believe we're going to Sweet 16.

"This video was kind of hard to film. I know Haley mentioned personal health problems within our family and it was hard, our emotions were everywhere but everything is good now. Solidifying that win was the cherry on top."

It is unclear which family member of the Cavinders’ was ailing, but the famous social media athletes managed to finish the tournament through their loss to the Tigers.

Haley Cavinder led the Hurricanes with 12.2 points per game and Hanna Cavinder had 3.8 points per game.