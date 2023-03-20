Carson Briere, the son of interim Philadelphia Flyers general manager Daniel Briere, is facing three charges after he appeared to push an unoccupied wheelchair down a staircase.

Briere, a Mercyhurst University hockey player, is facing charges of criminal mischief, criminal conspiracy to commit mischief and disorderly conduct in Eric County, Pennsylvania, over the incident. Patrick Carrozzi, a senior member of the lacrosse team for Mercyhurst is facing the three same charges.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Police in Erie County filed the charges with District Judge Sue Mack on Monday. The two are scheduled to appear in court on May 22.

Surveillance footage of the incident appeared on social media last week. It appeared to show Briere and Carrozzi on the top of a staircase chatting before the hockey-playing son of former NHL player Daniel Briere wheel the chair down the stairs.

Police say the men’s actions posed a potential danger to anyone coming up the stairs, while also creating a hazardous condition by blocking the staircase.

SHARKS USE TWITTER ACCOUNT TO SHARE LGBTQIA+ INFO, INCLUDING 'GENDER DIVERSITY'

Sydney Benes, the wheelchair owner, filed a complaint saying the fall down the stairs damaged the object’s left brake handle, broke the right arm rest’s plastic molding, bent a rear handle and caused the wheels to drag when moving forward. Benes said the wheelchair, purchased a year ago, cost $2,000.

Carson Briere apologized for his actions in a statement last week.

"I am deeply sorry for my behavior on Saturday. There is no excuse for my actions, and I will do whatever I can to make up for this serious lack of judgment," he said.

Daniel Briere added: "I was shocked to see Carson’s actions in the video that was shared on social media yesterday. They are inexcusable and run completely counter to our family’s values of treating people with respect. Carson is very sorry and accepts full responsibility for his behavior."

Briere and two others were placed on interim suspension while Mercyhurst University investigated the matter.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.