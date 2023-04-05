The St. Louis Cardinals managed just one run on Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves and frustrations boiled over late in the game.

Cardinals outfielder Tyler O'Neill was thrown out at home plate by Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. to end the seventh inning, causing St. Louis manager Oliver Marmol to take issue with O'Neill’s "effort" rounding third base.

"That’s not our style of play as far as the effort, rounding the bag there," Marmol said. "It’s unacceptable."

Down three runs and with rain falling at Busch Stadium, Marmol was asked whether O’Neill should have been sent home by the third-base coach.

"Bottom line, that’s not his judgment and that’s why we have a coach standing over there," Marmol said, according to MLB.com. "Your effort’s 100% until you’re told not to [run]."

"I think he was pretty blunt about it. He didn’t think I gave the best effort," O’Neill said after the game. "I’m out here every day grinding my a-- off and giving it my all and trying to stay on the field for [162] games. Like I’ve said, I’ve just got to get a better jump next time and get around the base a little quicker and be in there next time."

O’Neill had two hamstring injuries in 2022 and told reporters he's been working on different running mechanics to try and stay healthy during the season.

"I’ve been working a lot on different run-form mechanics here in St. Louis that puts me in a better position for longevity," O’Neill said. "Maybe there was a little too much thought process in the play for me rather than just a ‘go get em,’ as I usually would."

The Braves improved to 4-1 on the season behind five strong innings from Dylan Dodd, who made his major league debut on Monday.

"He throws strikes and he has a good feel for his pitches and his off-speed stuff," Braves manager Brian Snitker said. "And you know, every now and then you see him reach back and get a little more."

The Associated Press contributed to this report