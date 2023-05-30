A Canadian woman won an extreme cheese rolling race in England on Monday after briefly being knocked unconscious while chasing the seven-pound dairy wheel down a steep hill.

Delaney Irving, 19, decided last minute to join the annual Cheese Rolling race in Gloucester held at Cooper’s Hill, but it wasn’t until after she regained consciousness from her tumble down the 200-yard hill that she realized, she had won the event.

"Well I decided yesterday that I would do the race," Irving told "Good Morning Britain." "I started running and I just remember hitting my head and now I have the cheese.

"I kind of blacked out for most of it," Irving continued with a smile on her face.

Hundreds of competitors from around the world participate in the annual race where competitors chase after a 7-pound wheel of Double Gloucester cheese.

According to the city’s website, the cheese chase is a tradition that is believed to be at least 600 years old.

The hill is nearly vertical with a 1:2 gradient and cheese wheel speeds can reach up to 70 mph, according to the website.

The objective of the event is simple – first one down the hill claims the prize.

England’s own Matt Crolla, 28, won one of the races and told reporters: "I don’t think you can train for it, can you? It’s just being an idiot."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.