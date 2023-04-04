The women’s NCAA Tournament took center stage over the weekend as LSU won its first basketball championship in school history by defeating Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes on Sunday.

The national championship game was the most-viewed women’s college basketball game on record, with 9.9 million viewers tuning in, according to ESPN.

First lady Jill Biden was in attendance at the game in Dallas, Texas, and caused a stir Monday by suggesting that both LSU and Iowa could be invited to the White House.

"I know we’ll have the champions come to the White House, we always do," Jill Biden said in Denver on Monday via ESPN. "So, we hope LSU will come. But, you know, I’m going to tell Joe I think Iowa should come, too, because they played such a good game."

The suggestion drew backlash, including from LSU star Angel Reese, who called the idea "A JOKE" on Twitter.

On Tuesday, Clark joined ESPN for an interview and seemed to put the idea of visiting the White House with LSU to rest.

"I don't think runner-ups usually go to the White House," Clark said. "I think LSU should enjoy that moment for them. And congratulations, obviously. They deserve to go there. Maybe I could to the White House on different terms though. But I think that’s for LSU. That’s a pretty cool moment, and they should enjoy every single second of being a champion.

"More than anything, I’m just lucky enough that there were some really cool people in the arena at that championship game Sunday night," Clark continued. "There were some really highly sought-after people watching and supporting women’s basketball, and that’s exactly what this game needs. I appreciate the first lady being in the house and watching both teams and supporting the greatness of women’s basketball."

Vanessa Valdivia, Jill Biden’s press secretary, clarified her remarks on Tuesday.

"The First Lady loved watching the NCAA women's basketball championship game alongside young student athletes and admires how far women have advanced in sports since the passing of Title IX," Valdivia wrote on Twitter.

"Her comments in Colorado were intended to applaud the historic game and all women athletes. She looks forward to celebrating the LSU Tigers on their championship win at the White House."

