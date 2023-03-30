Chicago Bulls center Andre Drummond missed Wednesday night’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers following his post on Twitter that he was deleting his social media to focus on his own mental health.

Head coach Billy Donovan discussed Drummond’s absence from the team after he was ruled out for personal reasons.

"As we come here and play games, there's also a human side, a personal side to all these guys," Donovan said via ESPN. "And you feel bad when anybody's going through something like that. I think you try to give as much support as you can."

Donovan is hopeful, though, that Drummond will be able to travel with the team to face the Charlotte Hornets on Friday.

Drummond said that he was even changing his phone number to go along with the social media blackout.

"Time to focus on my mental health," he wrote on his Twitter account Tuesday. "If you too are struggling with your mental health, you are not alone. It’s okay to ask for help."

"Sometimes when people look at these guys and they see them play and they see these NBA players, stars, all this other stuff, and all the stuff that comes with it that gosh, their lives must be just absolutely perfect," Donovan added. "They're not. We're all flawed. We all have challenges. We all have issues and things we all have to deal with."

This was not the first time Drummond discussed his mental health, saying last year that he was "focusing on the wrong things, allowing my everyday life to stress me out."

He is also not the only Bulls player to go through mental health battles.

DeMar DeRozan, like Drummond, has been very open about his struggles with mental health, and he said his piece on his teammate’s situation as well.

"We love this game. We play this game. This game's been good to us all," DeRozan said, per ESPN. "But at the end you got to worry about and care for yourself first and foremost."

DeRozan added that he would give Drummond space, though he is there if he’s needed.

The Bulls went on to lose to the Lakers 121-110 after Anthony Davis and LeBron James combined for 73 points. DeRozan finished with 22, while Nikola Vucevic had 29 points with 12 rebounds for a double-double.

Chicago is still in the hunt for a play-in tournament spot with the regular season dwindling down, sitting in 10th place in the East after the loss.

Drummond is in his 10th NBA season. The two-time All-Star has served in a bench role with the Bulls this year, totaling 6.1 points and 6.7 rebounds over 12.8 minutes per game.