The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will enter the 2023 offseason with a hole at the quarterback position left by the retirement of Tom Brady after three seasons and a Super Bowl with the organization.

Brady retired "for good" in February launching a potential rebuild for the franchise just a few seasons after they won the Super Bowl over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Tampa Bay had Kyle Trask and Blaine Gabbert on the roster to back up Brady, but 2023 could be different.

Tampa Bay is expected to target Baker Mayfield, the former No. 1 overall pick who played for the Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Rams in 2022, in free agency, the NFL Network reported. Mayfield could reportedly be thought of as the "sensible choice" as the Buccaneers take a look at the veteran quarterback market.

Mayfield appeared in 12 games between the Panthers and Rams last season. He was acquired by the Panthers from the Cleveland Browns before the start of the 2022 season. He had 2,163 passing yards, 10 touchdown passes and eight interceptions during the year.

Trask was a second-round pick out of Florida in 2021. He made one appearance last season, He was 3-for-9 passing for 23 yards.

Gabbert, another former first-round pick, had been with the Buccaneers since 2020. He has appeared in 11 games for Tampa Bay and has tallied 239 passing yards and three touchdowns.

The Buccaneers also have the 19th pick of the first round of the NFL Draft.