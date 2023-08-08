...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall continues.
* WHERE...Portions of DownEast and East Central Maine, including the
following counties, in DownEast Maine, Hancock and Washington. In
East Central Maine, Penobscot.
* WHEN...Until 630 PM EDT.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Water over roadways.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 506 PM EDT, trained weather spotters reported heavy rain
in the advisory area. This will cause urban and small stream
flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor
flooding in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of
rain have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over
the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Lincoln, Bangor, Old Town, Ellsworth, Bucksport, Howland,
Orono, Brewer, Hampden, Hermon, Corinth, Veazie, Dedham,
Kenduskeag, Springfield, Lakeville, Indian Island, Grand
Falls, Licoln Township and Glenburn.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.
&&
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of Downeast Maine and Penobscot Valley Maine,
including the following areas, Hancock, Washington, and Southern
Penobscot.
* WHEN...Until Midnight EDT tonight.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. In addition,
there is potential for some of these storms to track over the same
areas multiple times. This could cause localized flash flooding.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Multiple round of showers and storms will continue through
the evening hours. Heavy rainfall rates may cause flooding in
urban areas.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&