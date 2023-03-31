Milwaukee Bucks forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo was ejected late in Thursday night’s blowout loss to the Boston Celtics after headbutting Blake Griffin leading to a heated scrum between both sides with just minutes left in the game.

Antetokounmpo, who is the older brother of two-time league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, was assessed a Flagrant 2 foul and ejected from the game with just under 1:30 remaining in the game while Griffin was given a Flagrant 1.

The incident happened after Antetokounmpo was fouled hard by Griffin while under the net.

Cleary unhappy with the play – and likely the score at the time which had the Celtics leading 136-92 – Antetokounmpo got in Griffin’s face and headbutted him.

Players on the court from both teams rushed the scene, but officials and coaching staff quickly separated the two, and Antetokounmpo was ultimately ejected from the game.

The incident did not seem to fluster Griffin, who was seen laughing when Jaylen Brown offered him his protective face mask.

The Celtics, who sit just behind the Bucks in the Eastern Conference, steamrolled Milwaukee 140-99. Jayson Tatum scored 40 points while Brown added 30.

"It does matter," Brown said about the possibility of earning the No. 1 seed. "We want to finish out the season strong and see what happens."

The Celtics have the tiebreaker if both teams finish with the same record.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.