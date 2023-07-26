Bryce James, the youngest son of LeBron James, posted a photo of himself and his older brother Bronny as the USC commit recovers from a cardiac arrest his family said he suffered on Monday.

Bryce James, who is also a high school basketball star in his own right, posted on his Instagram Stories a picture of himself and Bronny with a heart emoji. It was one of the few messages the James family wrote on social media amid the concerns for the eldest brother.

A James family spokesperson put out a statement on the incident Tuesday morning.

"Yesterday while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest," a James family spokesperson said in a statement to multiple outlets. "Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU.

"We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information. LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes."

According to The Athletic, James was out of the ICU and in stable condition.

The incident occurred where the Trojans play and practice. The team’s 2023-24 campaign does not begin until later this year.

A spokesperson for the university told Fox News Digital, "We are not in a position to comment out of respect for student privacy."

They declined to comment further.

Bronny James’ incident came over a year after USC freshman Vincent Iwuchukwu collapsed during a practice. He survived and returned to play for the Trojans in the second half of the season.

Dr. Sameer Amin, a cardiologist and the chief medical officer at L.A. Care Health Plan who is not treating Bronny James, told The Associated Press it is too early to speculate whether James will be able to return to basketball.

"If (the cardiac event) is happening because of an unusual blow to the chest like in the Damar Hamlin case, oftentimes those people can have a positive outcome because it’s a rare and unusual event that led to the heart stopping," Amin told The Associated Press.

"In those where there’s an underlying genetic problem or an underlying electrical issue, it can be a little bit more tricky to get somebody back on the playing field."

Bronny James committed to USC in May. He chose the Trojans over Ohio State and Oregon. James was the 33rd ranked player in his class, and he was named a McDonald's All-American earlier this year.

During James' tenure at Sierra Canyon High School in California, the school went 95-22. He averaged 14.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.8 steals per game his senior season.

He is eligible for the 2024 NBA Draft, and LeBron James has spoken of his wish to team up with his son in the pros.

Fox News’ Paulina Dedaj and The Associated Press contributed to this report.