The Boston Bruins landed defenseman Dmitry Orlov and forward Garnet Hathaway in a trade with the Washington Capitals to bolster their roster prior to the NHL trade deadline with a Stanley Cup run in mind.

Boston is sending forward Craig Smith and its 2023 first-round pick, a 2025 second-round pick and a 2024 third-round pick in exchange for Orlov and Hathaway.

"We would like to thank Dmitry and Garnet for their contributions to our organization," Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan said in a press release.

"Dmitry has been with our organization for almost 14 years and was a key contributor in helping us win the Stanley Cup in 2018. Garnet has been an important part of our team and a role model off the ice for his contributions to our community. We wish both players all the best with Boston.

"This trade allows us to acquire draft capital, infuse youth and restock our system. While this season has proven challenging with injuries to our significant players, we are in a position to use some of our current assets to retool our club and build a competitive team moving forward."

With the trade, the Capitals now own six picks in the 2023 NHL Draft, including two first-rounders.

The Bruins add two players with years of Stanley Cup playoff experience.

Orlov has posted a plus-2 with Washington this season, totaling 19 points (three goals, 16 assists) in 43 games. He’s also dished out 88 hits. He was a top line defenseman for the Capitals, making him an immediate impact player for Boston.

Orlov has only known the Capitals since he was drafted by them in the second round of the 2009 NHL Draft. He’s spent 11 years with the franchise, tallying 256 points over 686 regular-season games.

Hathaway is a right winger and a bruiser on the ice. He ranks eighth in the NHL in total hits for the season with 198 in 12:06 minutes per game. He becomes the Bruins’ leader in hits. Before the trade, Bruins defenseman Connor Clifton led the team with 156.

Hathaway also has 16 points this season with nine goals and seven assists in 59 games.

Smith recorded 10 points with the Bruins in 42 games this year, logging four goals and six assists.