The Cleveland Browns finished up the final day of training camp over the weekend with a set of sprints after two separate fights broke out during the 90-minute session, which left at least one player limping off the field.

Defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo and offensive lineman James Hudson III appeared to exchange blows during an 11-on-11 series on Sunday that soon involved most players on the field.

The skirmish was quickly broken up without any major mishaps, but a second fight involving offensive tackle Tyrone Wheatley Jr. left him limping off the field.

"I don’t want to speculate," Stefanski said of Wheatly’s injury after practice. "So we’ll see."

Stefanski ended practice early to end the day with sprints — likely a result of the chippy behavior from his team. But after the session ended, Stefanski attributed the tension to the heat and exhaustion.

"I’ll say this: Fighting skirmishes, jawing happens in every training camp and at every level of football," he said. "They’re tired. They’re hot. They’ve been going against each other. So I’m not surprised at that at all. They talked about it. It’s over."

Stefanski said he would review the film to see if punches were thrown and by whom, adding that discipline would follow.

"We don’t throw punches. So I’ll review that stuff. And there’s obviously penalties. If you’re throwing punches in games, you get thrown out of the game. So why practice something that would get you thrown out of a game? So we’ll address that, obviously. But I don’t think anybody’s ever been around a bunch of football players in the heat that don’t get a little agitated, if you will."

Okoronkwo, who was involved in the first incident, confirmed Stefanski’s remarks with a single tweet.

"It was hot today," he wrote, followed by three laughing emojis.

The Browns will open their preseason against the New York Jets on Thursday night in the annual Pro Football Hall of Fame Game.