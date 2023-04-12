Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey was arrested in Texas on an assault charge Monday after he allegedly grabbed a woman he was dating, causing "bodily injury," according to court records.

Winfrey, 22, is facing a misdemeanor assault charge after prosecutors say he grabbed a woman with his hand and pulled her, causing "bodily injury," FOX 26 reported, citing Harris County court records.

The woman was said to have had a "dating relationship" with Winfrey, according to court records.

Winfrey was arrested at around 7 p.m. Monday and later released on a $1,000 bond.

He was ordered not to have any contact with the accuser.

A Browns spokesperson said in a statement Wednesday that the team "was aware of the situation and gathering more information."

A fourth-round draft pick by Cleveland in 2022, Winfrey was disciplined at least twice by the team last season for his behavior. He played in 13 games, recording 22 tackles.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.