Joe Burrow tried to come up with some 4th-and-long magic in the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Browns Sunday, but the Bengals failed to convert.

Myles Garrett broke through the Bengals’ offensive line and busted up the play, sacking Burrow in a key moment of the game.

A couple of plays later, Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson threw a touchdown pass to Harrison Bryant to put Cleveland up 24-3 with nearly 9 minutes left in the game. Burrow was later removed from the game.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Cleveland’s scoring started in the second quarter. Dustin Hopkins made a 42-yard field goal, and Watson found the end zone on a 13-yard scamper. Cleveland took a 10-0 lead into the half.

After the Bengals finally got on the board with an Evan McPherson field goal, the Browns responded with the Hopkins field goal. Hopkins made one more in the fourth quarter, and Cleveland followed it up with the 3-yard touchdown pass from Watson to Bryant.

PANTHERS' BRYCE YOUNG THROWS FIRST CAREER TD PASS TO HAYDEN HURST; TIGHT END TOSSES BALL INTO STANDS

Watson finished 16-for-29 for 154 yards, a touchdown and an interception. He also ran for 45 yards. Nick Chubb led the Browns with 106 yards on 18 carries. Elijah Moore was the leading receiver with three catches for 43 yards.

Cleveland held Burrow to 82 yards passing, and he was sacked twice.

Joe Mixon ran for 56 yards on 13 carries. Ja’Marr Chase had five catches for 35 yards.

It was the 100th meeting between the two teams. Cleveland has nine wins in the last 11 matchups. The two will meet again Jan. 7, the final game of the year.