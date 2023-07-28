Newly released body cam footage shows the troubling interaction Dennis J. Hernandez, the brother of ex-New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez, had with law enforcement earlier this month after a woman told police he was allegedly planning a "school shooting."

"DJ" Hernandez, 37, was arrested on July 19 and charged with two misdemeanor counts of breach of the peace and making physical threats after a woman known to Hernandez told law enforcement that she was concerned for his mental health, according to police records.

The woman, who was not identified by the Bristol Police Department, said she received concerning messages from Hernandez, including one that read, "we're taking lives if s--- isn't paid up. It's been years in planning just taking notes, names and locations."

AARON HERNANDEZ'S BROTHER ARRESTED AMID CONCERNS HE WAS PLANNING SCHOOL SHOOTINGS

According to the arrest report, the woman told police that Hernandez had visited Brown University and the University of Connecticut, where he previously played college football, to "map the schools out."

"Victim surmised that he did this because he was planning to do a ‘school shooting,’" the report stated.

Another woman, who police said was previously in a relationship with Hernandez, told law enforcement that he informed her he also went to visit the campuses and even went inside buildings and classrooms at UConn.

Additional remarks made by Hernandez on social media led to police showing up to a residence where he was said to be at on July 19 to "assess the situation."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

According to the arrest report, Hernandez told police during initial contact that he was "armed" and that if law enforcement approached him, "he would kill us all."

Body cam footage released by the Bristol Police Department showed the moment Hernandez walked outside before eventually being tased by responding officers.

"He walked around the back and began advancing towards the police with his hands outstretched to his side. He began yelling shoot me, and disregarded the numerous police commands," the police report detailed.

Police said that Hernandez made repeated threats towards law enforcement while being treated at the hospital.

Hernandez was first arrested in March after police say he threw a bag containing a brick and a note over a fence and onto ESPN's property in Bristol before leaving. He failed to appear in court on July 7, prompting a judge to order him to be arrested again.

Hernandez played quarterback and wide receiver for the Huskies in the mid-2000s.

He is due back in court on Aug. 1. He is being held in lieu of $250,000 bail.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.