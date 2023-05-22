An awkward moment involving newly crowned PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka and PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh has gone viral on social media and has left many questioning the odd encounter.

Koepka earned his fifth major title over the weekend after he finished at Oak Hill on Sunday with a 3-under 67 for a two-shot victory over 2022 Masters champion Scottie Scheffler.

While posing for pictures with the trophy as is tradition, fans on Twitter picked up what seemed to be an awkward interaction between Koepka and Waugh.

Waugh did not appear to shake Koepka’s hand and as he walked away, he said something that seemingly left Koepka perplexed.

Many speculated over why the two didn’t shake hands and what Waugh might’ve said.

Neither Koepka nor Waugh has commented on the interaction, but Waugh has openly criticized LIV Golf in the past.

"Their logic about the team play being something significant that people can get behind I think is flawed," Waugh told The Times of London last week. "I don't think people really care about it. And I don't see how it's a survivable business model. They can fund it for as long as they want to, but no matter how much money you have, at some point, burning it doesn't feel very good."

For Koepka, while he admitted Sunday that a LIV golfer winning a major is certainly good for the circuit, he’s more concerned with his own game.

"I definitely think it helps LIV, but I'm more interested in my own self right now, to be honest with you," he said during his post-match presser.

"Yeah, it's a huge thing for LIV, but at the same time, I'm out here competing as an individual at the PGA Championship. I'm just happy to take this home for the third time."

