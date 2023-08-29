Brooks Koepka’s wife, Jena Sims, celebrated his selection for the U.S. Ryder Cup team on social media Tuesday, just days after predicting that the 2023 PGA Championship winner would get the call.

Sims posted the announcement to her Instagram story with the caption "See u in Italy!" after U.S. captain Zach Johnson announced Koepka's name during a press conference at the PGA of America's headquarters in Frisco, Texas.

"Congrats to the captain’s picks and all the team members," she wrote in a separate post. "Can’t wait to be part of this magical experience and rep USA!"

Koepka was knocked out of the six automatic qualifiers in the final week, but picking the five-time major winner wasn’t a difficult decision for Johnson.

"It was a pretty easy pick," Johnson said. "He's built, in my mind, for the biggest of stages, and there's no bigger stage than the Ryder Cup."

Reports from the weekend claimed Sims may have "leaked" the potential pick after she posted a picture of Koepka on Sunday holding a pizza on an American flag plate with the caption "Foreshadowing?"

But she said Tuesday it was just a coincidence.

"We didn’t know when I took the pizza pic on the [American Flag] paper plate," she said. "Tradition to eat pizza off paper plates in our household and Brooks grabbed those flag ones so I made the joke and it took off."

Sims did admit she knew Monday but was "sworn to secrecy."

Aside from Koepka’s switch to LIV Golf, the likelihood of his selection for the U.S. Ryder Cup team was no secret based on his dominant performance this season, which included his victory at the PGA Championship and his second-place finish at the Masters.

"Super excited. Looking forward to it, and we've got a great group of guys, great captain, great assistants," Koepka said Tuesday. "It's going to be a fun week."