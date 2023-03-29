He may not have been the highest-rated recruit at the McDonald’s All-American Game, but Sierra Canyon’s Bronny James, the son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, had NBA scouts and executives all watching Tuesday night.

This game isn’t like the NBA All-Star Game, heavy on alley-oops and flashy dunks. Instead, prospects are trying to impress their hopeful future employer during practices and a scrimmage before the game.

James was a player some felt didn’t match up with the others in this year’s class. He’s the 35th-ranked player in the class of 2023, and only 24 players are selected to compete.

His father, on the other hand, was the top recruit and eventual first overall pick in 2003 after his McDonald’s All-American Game.

Twenty years later, scouts may not see another "Chosen One," but they say Bronny has NBA game.

"He plays the right way and has a 3-point game that translates. With all the scrutiny he faces, he seems like a good kid and someone players like playing with," one NBA scout told Yahoo Sports about James, who finished Tuesday night’s game with 15 points after going 5 of 8 from three-point land. His West squad fell 109-106 to the East.

The practices are usually where scouts and execs like to see the players compete through drills, whether it’s full 5-on-5 or 1-on-1 scenarios. Yahoo Sports says James was competing hard during those scrimmages and was eager to match up defensively with other players.

One of them was Ron Holland, the sixth-ranked player in the class and a University of Texas commit. Despite Holland knocking down a shot against James, James smiled and patted him.

Oregon commit and 23rd-ranked player Mookie Cook has seen James’ game develop since their days in middle school, and he’s always been impressed.

"His game is unbelievable," Cook said. "I’ve gotten to see it since eighth grade, seventh grade, and I’ve thought since then that he’s always been super great and has got the talent."

Where James will take that talent next season is still a mystery. Of all the players at the McDonald’s All-American Game, James was the only one not committed for next season. Ohio State had an official visit this past fall, and it appears USC and Oregon are among those that remain interested in him.

The G League Ignite is another option for players who want the one-and-done route, playing NBA talent on a consistent basis to better prepare for possible pro careers. That team is based out of Las Vegas, which isn’t far from the James family in LA.