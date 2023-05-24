Bronny James, the son of LeBron James who is set to attend USC to further his basketball career, attended prom over the weekend with his rumored girlfriend, Peyton Gelfuso, as his high school days come to an end.

The Sierra Canyon High School senior wore a black Chrome Hearts suit with Dior shoes for the night, according to the New York Post. Multiple photos surfaced online showing James posing with his mother, Savannah, and Gelfuso looking dapper as he went to potentially his final prom.

Savannah James posted photos on her social media with the caption, "Lost for words."

The USC commit’s photos were plastered across Instagram over the course of the week, and some appeared to be upset with James taking Gelfuso to the prom because she is White.

"Well he is following in the footsteps of many other athletes with the white chick on his arm," Instagram user @fantabulous_lisa wrote.

"Don’t get finessed young king stay away champ!!!!!!" @onielghonisphotos added.

"She secured the bag," @30m_vo responded.

@kiedabordeaux wrote: "They swear they applying pressure stepping out with the bunnies."

However, in between the negative comments, James and Gelfuso received praise for their fashionable outfits. Others said they looked like a "cute" couple.

"It could be just me, but maybe he just really likes her. We can’t fault him for that…" Instagram user @5d.queen added.

James announced he would be attending USC next fall with the potential of an NBA leap right around the corner. LeBron James has said the dream for him is to be able to play with his son. However, as the Lakers superstar floated possibly retiring soon out there, he appeared to pull back on that notion.

"I've done what I've had to do in this league, and my son is going to take his journey. And whatever his journey, however his journey lays out, he's going to do what's best for him," he said after the Lakers’ loss to the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals, via ESPN.

"And as his dad, and his mom, Savannah, and his brother and sister, we're going to support him in whatever he decides to do. So, just because that's my aspiration or my goal, doesn't mean it's his. And I'm absolutely OK with that."