The Denver Broncos are set to release wide receiver K.J. Hamlin with a non-football illness designation after he revealed Monday he had been diagnosed with a heart condition.

Hamlin revealed in an Instagram post he was diagnosed with pericarditis "after feeling some chest pains while working out on the break before camp started." He vowed to get back onto the field at some point during the course of the 2023 season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I will be back on the field -- better and stronger than ever -- as soon as possible this season!" Hamler wrote on social media. "I feel great physically and this is very frustrating for me to deal with. I know most of you have heard or know of my story and these past few years what I've been going through on and off the field.

"I'll get past this just like everything else on this journey! I will continue to elevate. I forever stand on business."

JETS' AARON RODGERS ON DARKNESS RETREAT FLAK: CRITICS 'MIGHT BENEFIT THE MOST'

Denver selected Hamler in the second round of the 2020 draft out of Penn State. He suffered a torn ACL in 2021 and missed a portion of the 2022 season as he battled a hamstring injury. To start the 2023 season, Hamler suffered a torn pectoral muscle while training on his own.

In 23 career games, Hamler has 42 catches for 620 yards and three touchdowns.

Denver also appeared to lose wide receiver Tim Patrick for the second straight season. Patrick was carted off the field during training camp with a left Achilles tendon injury. He suffered a torn ACL in training camp last year.

"It's always difficult, especially a guy like that's a leader who's coming off an entire year of rehabilitation," Broncos coach Sean Payton said. "It's difficult for his teammates, for all of us. So, maybe, hopefully we get some good news. But it appears it's his left Achilles."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.