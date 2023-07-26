The NFL is continuing to crack down on players violating the league’s gambling policy, but Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton, who just lost a defensive end for at least the 2023 season, believes the blame should not be solely placed on the players.

Payton, who is in his first year with the Broncos after briefly retiring in 2022, criticized the league’s policy after second-year defensive end Eyioma Uwazurike was indefinitely suspended on Monday for betting on NFL games during the 2022 season.

"When you have a bunch of players getting D’s, you have to start looking at the message," Payton told USA Today on Tuesday.

"And we’ve had a lot of D’s in our league this year with this policy."

Uwazurike, a 2022 fourth-round draft pick from Iowa State, will miss the upcoming season for betting on games during his rookie season and will not be eligible for reinstatement until next July.

He was the 10th player suspended for violating the policy this year.

"If you want to know why everybody is getting busted? They are using this at the facility," Payton told the outlet as he grabbed his phone. "And this traces where you were at."

"It’s real simple for the players: You can’t bet on football. Period," he repeated. "You can bet on the other sports, dogs, ponies, craps. You can do all that, but you can’t do it while you’re at the facility."

The former New Orleans Saints head coach did not appear to suggest that the players were not at fault, but rather that the league’s messaging and process of handling the situation was also to blame.

"And we’re going to send them home for a year, where they can’t be around. The idea that you just go away, shame on us," he said.

All NFL personnel, including players, are prohibited from engaging in any form of gambling in any club or league facility or venue, including the practice facility.

They are permitted to place non-sports wagers at legally operated casinos and horse or dog racing tracks on their personal time, including during the season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.