Denver Broncos defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike, who was suspended indefinitely last month for gambling on games, faced more serious allegations on Tuesday.

Uwazurike was accused of making wagers on at least five Broncos games and several Iowa State games while he was a member of the Cyclones, according to a criminal complaint filed in Iowa District Court. He’s also accused of tampering with records.

He’s one of four current or former Iowa State players facing the same charges, including quarterback Hunter Dekkers.

A FanDuel account associated with the former Iowa State standout’s phone showed he made 32 bets on three Broncos games in September and two more in December, according to the complaint. He was inactive for four of the five games. He’s also accused of making bets on Iowa State games while with the Cyclones.

Uwazurike and the other three athletes are accused of concealing their identities "with the intent to deceive or conceal a wrongdoing," according to the complaint. The men allegedly worked with third parties to create the appearance that the third parties, rather than the athletes, were placing bets.

The complaint says Uwazurike allegedly made 801 bets online for more than $21,300 with at least four wagers on Iowa State football games.

Uwazurike was suspended last month for betting on NFL games.

His agency didn’t respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.