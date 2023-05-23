Kicker Brandon McManus was surprisingly cut from the Denver Broncos after spending nine seasons with the franchise and helping them to a win in the 2016 Super Bowl.

McManus was made aware of his release Tuesday, and he announced it on social media.

It appears he has more to say on the matter, too.

"The @Broncos have informed me I’ve been released. More to come in the following days," McManus tweeted.

Broncos GM George Paton also released a statement on the matter.

"Brandon has been a key player and presence with the Broncos for nearly a decade, making outstanding contributions to our team and community," Paton said. "Developing into one of the NFL's most productive kickers, Brandon made so many clutch kicks for this franchise over the years as a Super Bowl champion and team captain.

"He will always hold a special place in Denver Broncos history. We thank Brandon for all he did for the Broncos, and we wish him and his great family the very best in the future."

Since McManus and the Broncos won the Super Bowl, there’s been massive roster turnover.

McManus went 28-for-36 (77.8%) on field goal attempts for the anemic Broncos' offense last season. It was his lowest percentage since 2017 when he made 75% of his kicks.

He went a perfect 10-for-10 from 40-49 yards, but was 6-of-7 from under 30 yards, 4-for-6 from 30-39 yards and 8-of-13 from 50 yards and beyond.

McManus, who turns 32 in July, would have counted $4.98 million toward the Broncos’ salary cap this season. He had two years remaining on a four-year extension he received in 2020.

Since he was traded to the Broncos from the New York Giants in 2014, McManus had become a team captain and a highly respected member of the Denver community off the field.

Now, the veteran will have to find a new NFL home, and given his track record, it shouldn’t be long before teams start calling.