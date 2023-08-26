Brock Purdy may have won the quarterback battle in San Francisco, but he’s still rooting for his former teammate Trey Lance to have a successful career.

Lance was traded to the Dallas Cowboys on Friday for a 2024 fourth-round pick two years after being selected with the third overall pick of the 2021 draft.

Following San Francisco’s third preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Purdy expressed his appreciation for Lance.

JOSH JACOBS SIGNS DEAL WITH RAIDERS, ENDING HOLDOUT

"Obviously, I love Trey, everything that he's done for this organization and obviously for myself," Purdy said. "I know I've told you guys a bunch of times before, but going in last year and then him just being by my side from the get-go. Sideline, meetings, in the locker room, wherever we’re at, man. He's been a real one. And helped me come into the league and welcomed me with open arms and showed me the ropes to this whole thing. So, can't tell you how grateful I am for him and to have him in my life and to be here with him."

The 49ers named Sam Darnold the backup to Purdy this week, making Lance the third-string quarterback and leading to the trade.

According to head coach Kyle Shanahan, Lance told the 49ers he wanted to go to an organization that gave him the opportunity to be the backup quarterback.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"So, forever grateful for Trey," Purdy continued. "Obviously, in terms of the situation, happy for him that he's able to go into a good situation, and we all feel like it's a good fit. But at the end of the day, I can't say how thankful I am to have played and been a teammate with Trey."

Lance and Purdy spent one season together after Purdy was selected with the final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft.

"Mr. Irrelevant" found himself as the starting quarterback of the 49ers in Week 13 of the 2022 season after Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a broken foot against the Miami Dolphins.

Garoppolo’s injury came weeks after Lance broke his ankle, ending his season.

Purdy never looked back after taking over, winning seven straight games as the starter before tearing his UCL in the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The 49ers open the regular season against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sept. 10.