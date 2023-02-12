It's been a busy weekend out in Arizona for Brittney Griner.

A day after catching the action at the Waste Management Phoenix Open on Saturday in Scottsdale, she and her wife are now taking in Super Bowl LVII in Glendale.

The Griners were rocking Philadelphia Eagles gear in their seats, with the WNBA star rocking a Randall Cunningham jersey. Cherelle is wearing a Reggie White jersey.

It's her third public appearance since being released from a Russian prison – she was sentenced to nine years in August after pleading guilty to drug charges but was traded for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout in a controversial prisoner exchange in December. She arrived back on U.S. soil on Dec. 9.

Bout, who is known internationally as the "Merchant of Death," was serving 25 years in federal prison after he was convicted of conspiracy to kill Americans relating to the support of a Colombian terrorist organization.

Her first appearance since her release was at a Martin Luther King Jr. march in downtown Phoenix in January.

Though she remains an unsigned free agent, Griner has stated she will play for the Phoenix Mercury again this season.

"I also want to make one thing very clear: I intend to play basketball for the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury this season, and in doing so, I look forward to being able to say ‘thank you’ to those of you who advocated, wrote, and posted for me in person soon," she wrote on Instagram Dec. 16.

Fox News' Elizabeth Pritchett contributed to this report.