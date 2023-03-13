Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Super Bowl champion quarterback Patrick Mahomes, looked back on her first year of marriage with the Kansas City Chiefs superstar and her high school sweetheart.

Mahomes posted photos of herself and her husband from their wedding day Sunday. Over the last year, the two had a second child and the NFL star won his second MVP award and second Super Bowl title.

"One of the best weeks of my life, marrying your best friend it’s one of the greatest things you could do!" she wrote. "Nothing beats doing life with you and these beautiful kiddos of ours! Year 1 was wild but we got many more to go."

Brittany Mahomes, who is also the co-owner of the National Women’s Soccer League’s Kansas City Current, got the last laugh after NFL pundits and analysts dismissed the possibility of the Chiefs winning the AFC West let alone winning the Super Bowl.

She kept the receipts and demanded an apology from the naysayers.

"I think a lot of people need to apologize for what they said about this team at the beginning of this season," she wrote in wake of the team’s third Super Bowl title.

She and her husband will now sit back and watch free agency unfold. Kansas City has plenty of decisions to make when it comes to their impending free-agent players.