Home openers in baseball usually mean sold-out crowds, tons of hot dogs on the grill and maybe even a flyover during the national anthem.

The Milwaukee Brewers set up that flyover for their home opener against the New York Mets on Monday afternoon, but there was just one problem.

No one inside the ballpark could see it.

With rain in the forecast, the retractable roof at American Family Field was shut so the game could go on as scheduled. However, the flyover the team requested was still scheduled.

Fans still outside in the parking lot tailgating were the only ones that got to witness the jet make its way over the stadium and away into the Wisconsin sky.

Fans inside the ballpark, though, likely heard the roar of the jet, so hopefully that was enough.

In the end, that flyover didn’t affect the good vibes that Brewers fans felt when they saw a 10-0 rout of the Mets in this contest.

Carlos Carrasco completed four innings for New York, but he had a hard time in the fifth inning after having already allowed three runs in the game, including a two-run homer to Brian Anderson in the bottom of the fourth.

Mets manager Buck Showalter went to his bullpen to bring in Tommy Hunter as Carrasco’s day ended, and that decision backfired. Already entering the game with some pressure on the base paths, Hunter gave up five earned runs, which included a grand slam to rookie Brice Turang for his first career homer.

Freddy Peralta fared much better for the Brewers on the mound, going six innings and allowing only two hits and three walks while striking out seven. Bryse Wilson came in relief and threw three innings of one-hit, three-walk ball for no runs allowed to cap the victory.

Milwaukee is off to a good start this season, winning their third game out of four following their series with the Chicago Cubs. They dropped the Opening Day matchup but have put together a nice three-game win streak since then.

The Mets move to 3-2 on the season after handling the Miami Marlins on the road over the weekend.

The Brewers have five more games in Milwaukee before hitting the road again, so perhaps another flyover is due with the roof open this time in the next few days.