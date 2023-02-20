It was just weeks ago that golfer Brendan Steele said he wasn’t interested in joining LIV Golf. Now, reports say he will be joining the Saudi Arabia-backed tour.

Prior to The American Express PGA Tour event, Steele spoke on a conference call, where he said joining LIV Golf wasn’t "something that I’m interested in."

The 39-year-old added, via the Palm Springs Desert Sun: "I have not been approached. I think the way that it has mostly worked is that guys have gone and sought them out and told them they are interested … So it hasn’t really been any sort of a problem for me. But I don’t hold it against guys for doing it."

Steele even went as far as to say "don’t expect to come back and play on our tour."

But, 10 weeks later, Steele is now headed to LIV Golf before the start of their new season, per ESPN. He is joined by Thomas Pieters and Danny Lee as well.

Their first even is set in Mexico on Feb. 24-26.

Steele’s situation is just another reminder of how wild professional golf has been the last year or so. LIV Golf has created a power struggle with the PGA Tour, something that hasn’t been seen before in any sport.

Even Steele is aware that professional golf has "divided the tour and divided some of the best players in the world." Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson are on the LIV Tour, and that’s created an interesting dynamic considering they are some of the best in the world, yet their decision rubs guys like Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy the wrong way.

However, players like Johnson, who defected, will be allowed to play in majors this year after originally not being able to participate. It will surely be a topic of conversation when The Masters kicks off at Augusta in April.

Like many that have jumped to LIV Golf, Steele seems to have understood the financial benefits of guaranteed money.

"We play a sport where it is very fickle and you have no contracts as far as signing with the Dodgers for five years and if you get hurt, you get paid," Steele said, per the Desert Sun. "We don’t have any of that stuff. So to have a little bit of security in going over there, I think you can kind of understand the narrative for each guy who went."

Perhaps that security was a reason Steele decided to make this big decision.

Steele has been on the PGA Tour since 2011, winning three tournaments over that span.

This season, he’s totaled three Top 25 finishes, but hasn’t finished higher than 18th.