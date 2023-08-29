Two fans rushed the outfield at Coors Field on Monday night to hug Atlanta Braves star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr, which resulted in the All-Star falling to the grass after security tried to break things up.

It was a wild scene when one fan made his way to Acuña, who didn’t seem to be too alarmed at the situation.

While the fan had his phone out, presumably trying to take a picture with Acuña, a security guard rushed in and grabbed the fan, who wouldn’t let go of the outfielder.

Another security guard tried to help by bending down to grab the fan’s legs, but the fan simply would not let go of Acuña.

That’s when another fan ran onto the field to do the exact same, and things went awry.

The second fan’s arrival caused more security guards to get involved, which ultimately led to Acuña hitting the deck after tripping over one of the security guards on the ground behind him.

Luckily, the star player was not injured in the incident.

The Braves’ bullpen catcher and other players on the field ran over to check on their teammate as security apprehended the fans.

While they were being detained, Acuña appeared to speak to one of them, but it's not clear if he was angry or not.

The second fan was also barking something at the outfielder and he was putting up a fight as multiple security guards wrestled him off the field.

Acuña had himself quite the game at Coors Field in the 14-4 win against the Colorado Rockies. He finished 4-for-5 at the plate with a home run, four runs scored and five RBIs – three of which came on a bases-loaded double in the top of the ninth inning.

Acuña is on an MVP tear this season, hitting .335 with a .990 OPS, 30 homers and 81 RBIs. The Braves, who hold the best record in the MLB, entered Monday's game against the Rockies 84-45 with a 12-game lead in the NL East.

Luckily for the Braves, the wild incident didn’t hurt their star player who is crucial to their success.