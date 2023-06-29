Bradley Beal was the third overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft and spent more than a decade in Washington with the Wizards.

Despite Beal's personal production, which resulted in three NBA All-Star appearances, the Wizards had several losing seasons.

Earlier this week, Beal celebrated his 30th birthday, and he is looking forward to a new chapter with the Suns.

On Thursday, Beal spoke at his introductory press conference. Just over a week ago, Beal waived his no-trade clause, allowing him to be dealt to the Suns in exchange for Chris Paul, Landry Shamet and a package of future draft picks.

"I feel refreshed, I feel rejuvenated," Beal said. "This is an exciting moment for me. This is an awesome team."

Beal joins a star-studded roster that includes 13-time All-Star Kevin Durant, three-time All-Star Devin Booker and 2018 No. 1 draft pick Deandre Ayton. Frank Vogel is the Suns' new head coach.

"Bradley Beal is one of the best players in the NBA," Vogel said. "We’re thrilled to have him be a Phoenix Sun with KD and Book. That forms a trio of three of the most prolific scorers in the game. A great two-way center, one of the best two-way centers in the game.

"These pieces are a great foundation for what we hope will be a championship run for this franchise."

Beal's arrival marks the latest big move for new owner Mat Ishbia, who has had an eventful tenure since buying the franchise from the embattled Robert Sarver in February. Almost immediately after he was introduced, he approved the team's big deal to land Durant at the trade deadline.

A few months later, he got into a brief sideline spat with Nuggets star Nikola Jokic during a playoff game.

Beal has averaged at least 20 points per game in each of the past seven seasons, including a career-high 31.3 points per game during the 2020-21 season. But he has never played in a second-round postseason series.

Beal said he still has fond memories of his time in Washington.

"I have a lot of emotional ties to that city. My family was established there," Beal said as he reflected on his time in the nation's capital. "So, I just want to take a moment to thank the city of D.C., thank the organization for allowing this partnership to happen."

Beal also said he's excited about his new challenge. The sharpshooting guard was often the Wizards' main scoring option. In Phoenix, he'll be sharing the load with several other stars.

"I'm excited to play with two Hall of Famers. I've never done that," Beal said. "I'm excited what that brings. They'll push me in ways I've never been pushed, and hopefully I'll do the same."

The Suns have advanced to the Finals three times — in 1976, 1993 and 2021 — but have never won an NBA title.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.