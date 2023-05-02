Former heavyweight boxing world champion Deontay Wilder was taken into custody on Tuesday on suspicion of carrying concealed gun in Rolls-Royce, police said.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, Wilder was arrested around 1:15 a.m. near the intersection of Cahuenga and Sunset Boulevards in Hollywood. The 37-year-old was released a few hours later on a $35,000 bond.

Wilder was pulled over due to his vehicle's heavy window tint and an obstructed license plate, the Los Angeles Times reported, citing sources.

The officers on the scene reported the smell of marijuana, which lead to a vehicle search. During the search, authorities said they discovered a 9mm gun in the luxury vehicle.

Wilder took to Twitter early Tuesday afternoon and appeared to respond to the arrest.

"I'd rather be safe than sorry. The End," he wrote.

Wilder has been recently linked to a possible boxing match against England's Anthony Joshua.

The boxing champion's name has also been brought up in conversations about a potential matchup against UFC heavyweight fighter Francis Ngannou.

Wilder, and Alabama native, won a bronze medal in the 2008 Olympics in Beijing. Wilder rose to mainstream fame during his trilogy against Tyson Fury, which ran from 2018 through 2021.

Six months ago, Wilder won via knockout against Robert Helenius. In October 2021, Wilder suffered a devastating defeat in the highly anticipated heavyweight fight against Tyson Fury.

It is unclear when Wilder will participate in another fight. He currently holds a record of 43-2-1.