Earlier this week, Joe Rogan said he would "[push] all of my chips" on Jon Jones if there were a fight between the UFC legend and boxer Tyson Fury.

Well, Fury heard Rogan's comments and isn't happy about them.

Fury took to his Instagram to fire back at Rogan, and just to make sure he saw it, Fury tagged Rogan in the story.

"I heard Joe Rogan say something about me, and I’ve been off all the social medias and didn’t reply to that little p----, little f---ing midget, bald-headed midget," Fury said in his NSFW rant. "I heard him say that Jon Jones could f--- me up if we were in the room together. I don’t think so. Not a man born from a mother could f--- me up, in a room, on our own. Whatever happens in that room, I’d be walking out. Not a f---ing problem."

Rogan made the claim on his podcast with comedian Andrew Schultz.

"You want to talk about who’s the baddest man on the planet? If Jon Jones and Tyson Fury are locked into a room, I’m pushing all of my chips on black," Rogan said. "Tyson Fury is an amazing boxer – he doesn’t have a f---ing chance in hell of making it out of that room. He has no chance of making it out of that room. Zero chance. [Fury] would have to catch Jon immediately with one punch, and I just don’t see that happening, man."

Jones is currently ranked No. 1 in the UFC pound-for-pound rankings after winning the UFC Heavyweight Championship on March 4 over Cyril Gane – it was his first fight in three years and it was his heavyweight debut.

Jones may be the greatest UFC fighter of all time, having successfully defended the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship 11 times in his career before vacating it. His current 19-match unbeaten streak is the longest in UFC history, and with his 27-1-1 record, his only loss came on Dec. 5, 2009, when he was DQ'd for illegal elbows. His bout against Daniel Cormier in 2017 was ruled a no-contest after he failed a drug test.

Fury is one of the current faces of boxing with his 33-0-1 record, most recently defeating Derek Chisora to retain the WBC heavyweight title in December. It was his third-straight successful defense of the title after taking it from then-undefeated champ Deontay Wilder in 2020. Fury first defended the title against Wilder in October 2021 – their first bout for it in 2018 was ruled a draw, thus Wilder retained his then-title.