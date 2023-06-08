BMX star Pat Casey, who won gold at the 2021 Summer X Games, was killed in a motorcycle accident in California on Tuesday while attempting to perform a stunt, police said. He was 29.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department was called to the Slayground Motocross Park in Ramona at around 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday over reports of an individual who was involved in a "motorcycle accident."

According to a press release, the man "had crashed his motorcycle while performing a jump on the park ramps," but despite officials attempting "life-saving measures," he was ultimately pronounced dead on the scene.

X Games confirmed Casey’s death in a post on social media.

"We are deeply saddened by Pat Casey’s passing and our thoughts and prayers go out to his wife, children, parents and siblings," the post on Instagram read.

"A true legend in the action sports community, Pat will always be a member of the X Games family and an inspiration to everyone’s life he touched."

Casey’s wife, Chase, re-shared posts honoring her husband’s memory on her Instagram Stories Wednesday. The couple was married in August 2013 and shared two children together, Reid and Taytum.

Casey won gold in men’s BMX Dirt at the 2021 Summer X Games. According to The San Diego Union-Tribune, he first medaled at the games in 2012 and again in 2013.

"We are saddened to hear about the passing of BMX legend Pat Casey," USA Cycling wrote in a statement on Twitter Wednesday.

"Pat was a member of our inaugural BMX Freestyle National Team in 2018 and made his mark immeasurably on the BMX community. Our condolences go to his family and friends."

Authorities say Casey’s death is still under investigation.